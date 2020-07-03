Gigi Hadid on how she kept her pregnancy secret

The award for the most secretive person goes to Gigi Hadid who kept her pregnancy secret for about six months.

The supermodel is expecting her first child with singer boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

On an Instagram Live that she did this week, Hadid was having a conversation with a fan about racial inequality, privilege and the anti-racist movement when the topic diverted to pregnancy.

She was asked how she managed to hide her tummy to which she responded: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” adding, “From the side, it’s a different story!”

Also, to keep people away from suspecting, the model has been sharing old pictures and anti-racism posts on Instagram.





On Mother's Day, she shared a lovely picture of her then-pregnant mother in a bathing suit.