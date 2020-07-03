Gigi Hadid on how she kept her pregnancy secret
The award for the most secretive person goes to Gigi Hadid who kept her pregnancy secret for about six months.
The supermodel is expecting her first child with singer boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
On an Instagram Live that she did this week, Hadid was having a conversation with a fan about racial inequality, privilege and the anti-racist movement when the topic diverted to pregnancy.
She was asked how she managed to hide her tummy to which she responded: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” adding, “From the side, it’s a different story!”
Also, to keep people away from suspecting, the model has been sharing old pictures and anti-racism posts on Instagram.
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired . unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.
