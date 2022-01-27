'Glee' star Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant

Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her first child with husband David Stanley. The “Glee” star - who played Tina Cohen-Chang in the musical comedy-drama series - and her husband David Stanley are expecting their first child, a daughter, together.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June" The couple's pregnancy news comes just six months after they got married. In July, the 35-year-old actress revealed she and David enjoyed "the day of [their] dreams", as they wed in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

She said at the time: "We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ushkowitz (@jennaushkowitz) The actress admitted the coronavirus pandemic had forced the pair to alter their original plans.

However, she also revealed the restrictions helped to focus their attention during the planning phase. Jenna - whose wedding was attended by 104 guests - said: "We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with Covid we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated.