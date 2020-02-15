London - Pregnant mothers should avoid certain types of make-up to ensure their children grow up healthy, a study suggests.
Women who use a lot of make-up containing a chemical called butyl paraben could be at greater risk of having overweight babies and young children, according to research.
The commonly used chemical may disrupt the development of the growing baby’s brain, making them more likely to overeat.
Scientists monitored exposure of pregnant mothers to butyl paraben. The chemical is used as a preservative as it has anti-bacterial and fungicidal properties. However, its possible effect on disrupting hormones has received little scientific attention.
Levels of the chemical were tested in 629 pregnant women and their children. The future mothers had their urine checked and were asked to fill in a questionnaire as to what cosmetics they used in the 34th week of pregnancy.