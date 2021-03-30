Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown reveals she’s expecting her sixth child

Tessica Brown made global headlines in February this year when she put Gorilla Glue Adhesive Spray on her hair.

She became one of the most talked about women in the world. After several attempts of trying to remove the glue, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr Michael Obeng who came to the rescue.

Dr Obeng used medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone to get rid of the glue.

About a month later, she reveals that she’s pregnant with her sixth child, the first with her fiancé, Dewitt Madison — who has four kids of his own.

The 40-year-old’s pregnancy is a big blessing following a recent health scare after finding masses on her breasts that later proved not to be cancerous.