Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals baby name after paternity test drama

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who became a household name due to her involvement in her mother’s murder in 2015, has unveiled the name of her unborn daughter. Blanchard shared the news during her baby shower, held on Saturday, at Larcs’s Acadian Village in Lafayette, Louisiana.

She told People that their daughter will be named Aurora Raina Urker. “Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love. She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience.” The baby shower featured catered meals, custom desserts, and decorations, which she showcased in an Instagram post. She also thanked the local vendors who contributed to making the day “truly magical.”

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in July with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig) The baby shower comes shortly after Gypsy addressed growing public speculation about the paternity of her child.

Earlier this month, she posted a paternity test result on Instagram, confirming Urker as the biological father with a 99.9% probability. “There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby, and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest.” She wrote in the caption. She expressed confidence in Urker’s ability to be a great father and added that they were thrilled to welcome their baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig) Blanchard first entered the spotlight for her role in the death of her mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard. The case showed that Dee Dee abused her daughter for years, pretending that she suffer from multiple medical issues to get money and attention.