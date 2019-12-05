Milla Jovovich has gained 50lbs (about 22kg) throughout her pregnancy so far.
The 43-year-old actress is just "weeks away" from giving birth to her baby girl and, although she's disappointed that she's piled on the pounds over the past nine months, she's really enjoying the larger bosoms she's gained in the process.
Taking to her Instagram account, Milla uploaded a photograph of her baby bump and she wrote: "So here's an update pic of my pregnancy, I'm 9 weeks away from dropping and it's getting more and more difficult to get around, but I'm happy to say so far everything looks great with the baby and she's coming right on schedule! I've gained pretty much the same amount of weight that I always gain (about 50lbs. So far [EYE ROLL EMOJI]) but it just goes to show that your body will do whatever it's meant to do regardless.