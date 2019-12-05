Heavily pregnant Milla Jovovich's 'mama boobs are back'









Milla Jovovich has gained 50lbs (about 22kg) throughout her pregnancy so far. Picture: Reuters Milla Jovovich has gained 50lbs (about 22kg) throughout her pregnancy so far. The 43-year-old actress is just "weeks away" from giving birth to her baby girl and, although she's disappointed that she's piled on the pounds over the past nine months, she's really enjoying the larger bosoms she's gained in the process. Taking to her Instagram account, Milla uploaded a photograph of her baby bump and she wrote: "So here's an update pic of my pregnancy, I'm 9 weeks away from dropping and it's getting more and more difficult to get around, but I'm happy to say so far everything looks great with the baby and she's coming right on schedule! I've gained pretty much the same amount of weight that I always gain (about 50lbs. So far [EYE ROLL EMOJI]) but it just goes to show that your body will do whatever it's meant to do regardless.

"Saying that i haven't been exercising during this pregnancy like I did with the last, but I'm also being super paranoid and just really careful not to do anything that could potentially put me at risk of miscarriage.'

"Anyway, the plus side is my mama boobs are back which is fun for a girl who's always been flat as a board, so I'm enjoying the moment while it lasts!

"Sending everyone lots of love mid week and I hope you're having a good one. Just a few more days till the weekend so take a deep breath, we'll get there! (sic)"

The 43-year-old actress announced she was expecting her third child with her husband Paul W.S. Anderson - with whom she already has daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, four - back in August via her Instagram account.

Posting a picture of her baby bump, Milla wrote: "Knocked up again. After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.

"That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we're in the clear AND we found out that we've been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I'll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m (sic)"

The 'Resident Evil' actress revealed in May this year she had undergone a "horrific" abortion two years ago, after she went into early labour at four months.