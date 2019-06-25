Miranda Kerr always feels "super nauseous" when she's pregnant. Picture: Reuters

Miranda Kerr always feels "super nauseous" when she's pregnant. The 36-year-old model is currently expecting her third child, and has said that throughout each of her pregnancies, she's battled with "quite a lot of morning sickness", and seems to always feel nauseous and "sensitive".

Miranda - who already has eight-year-old son Flynn from her marriage to Orlando Bloom and 13-month-old Hart with spouse Evan Spiegel - said: "I suffered quite a lot of morning sickness and I was on bedrest for a little while, then I pinched a nerve in my neck. Every woman is different. For some reason ... with each three of my pregnancies, I've been super nauseous and a little more sensitive."

But although she doesn't feel great when she's pregnant, the beauty loves being a mother and considers it a "blessing",

She added: "It's just such a miracle and the best thing that I've ever done. Having children is such a blessing."

And Miranda couldn't be happier with her life, as she says she has a great relationship with her 29-year-old husband Evan, whom she married in 2017.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: "When my husband gets home from work, I try to make sure that I've finished for the day and that I'm feeling, like, calm and centred. It's a good time because the little guys are already asleep and we get to have that time together because that's important too.

"We're pretty much homebodies and really enjoy simple things like being at home, having little picnics or going swimming together or being in nature together or going for a walk together. That type of thing."

Despite her morning sickness, Miranda previously said she likes to keep snacking during her pregnancies, as it seems to keep the nausea at bay.

She said: "I've had morning sickness with all of them. With Flynn I had it, with Hart I had it, and now I have it again. Hopefully it will dissipate.

"It helps when I'm constantly snacking. I've just had a ginger apple shot. Ginger tea helps. Fresh ginger and hot water with a little honey and lemon."