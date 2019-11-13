Hilaria Baldwin is beginning her “healing journey” after suffering another miscarriage.
The 35-year-old beauty revealed this week she has tragically lost the daughter she was expecting with her husband Alec Baldwin - with whom she already has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months - just months after previously announcing she had miscarried a child in April.
And now, the health and wellness expert has said she’s “physically okay” and doing her best to keep pushing through.
Posting a picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: “Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery...but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok. I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time.
You have no idea how much this means to me. One foot in front of the other...now I begin the healing journey (sic)”