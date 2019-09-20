However, Hilaria’s post was met with criticism from some Instagram users. Picture: Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin decided to share her pregnancy news early so that people would stop trying to “poke around” in her private life. The 35-year-old star announced this week she is expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, and although the announcement was made “very early”, she requested in her social media post that paparazzi leave her alone so her life can “remain peaceful”.

However, Hilaria’s post was met with criticism from some Instagram users, who couldn’t understand why she would announce her pregnancy so early, whilst still claiming she wants to keep her private life peaceful.

One user commented: “Cant understand that. If she wants to remain peacefully why does she expose her pregnancy at early stage and take the risks instead of listening the doctors order. Celebrities are really strange lol. (sic)”

The health and wellness expert - who already has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 16 months, with Alec - then responded to the comment, saying publicly announcing her pregnancy takes away any speculation and stops people from trying to dig things up about her family, as “secrets are only interesting when they are secrets”.

She wrote back: “because people poke around and try to find out what is going on. When you simply share what is happening, you take the story into your own hands and they tend to leave you alone more. Secrets are only interesting when they are secrets.

“Reports of my belly growing or my appearance changing spark rumors. That brings attention. Me coming out and saying what is going on gets the news out there…then they move on to the next story.

“I hope this makes sense. It’s been something I’ve learned over the past decade…this is one of the reasons I’m so active on social media. The news can take images for free from my page rather than paying a paparazzi to come and follow me. (sic)”

This week, Hilaria said she is “excited” to be pregnant again, five months after announcing she had tragically suffered a miscarriage.

She said: "It is still very early ... but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy - especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy.

"These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea ... and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders (sic)"