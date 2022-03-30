Hilaria Baldwin expecting her 7th child with hubby Alec Baldwin

The 38-year-old entrepreneur – who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, 67 – already has Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria, 13 months with him - took to Instagram to announce the happy news. This was just five months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun went off on the set of his movie ‘Rust’ last October.

She wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”(sic)

Hilaria claimed that the baby is a “bright spot” in their lives as she “looked forward” to sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers after a lengthy break from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media … I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life’. Our love to you and your loved ones.”(sic)