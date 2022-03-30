Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin expecting her 7th child with hubby Alec Baldwin

Hilaria claims that the baby is a ‘bright spot’ in their lives as she ‘looked forward’ to sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers after a lengthy break from social media. Picture: AP

Published 3h ago

Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur – who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, 67 – already has Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria, 13 months with him - took to Instagram to announce the happy news. This was just five months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun went off on the set of his movie ‘Rust’ last October.

She wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”(sic)

Hilaria claimed that the baby is a “bright spot” in their lives as she “looked forward” to sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers after a lengthy break from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media … I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life’. Our love to you and your loved ones.”(sic)

Meanwhile, Alec is among the defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’s family following her death at the age of 42 and insisted he is not “culpable” for the fatal accident.

Court documents obtained by ‘Entertainment Tonight’ state “This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences. That person is not Alec Baldwin.”

