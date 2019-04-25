Hilaria Baldwin is "physically starting to feel like herself again" after she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month. Picture: Reuters

Hilaria Baldwin is "physically starting to feel like herself again" after she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month. The 35-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she is "doing well" after suffering the tragic loss.

She wrote: "Since so many of you have been asking, I want to tell you that I am doing well. It has been 2 weeks since the d&c and I am physically starting to feel like myself again. Emotionally I am ok too ... when we choose to become parents, we take a big risk with our hearts. Never do we love so intensely - and this is scary, but so worth it. This time, when I opened my heart up to another baby, he or she didn’t stay very long. But I love this little soul deeply and wholly. We all have a purpose in life, and I believe my little one left positivity in it's short life."

And Hilaria - who has Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 11 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin - hopes that by sharing her story, she has started the conversation about miscarriages and inspired other women to talk about what they are going through.

She added in the lengthy Instagram post: "I felt a deep provocation to share what was going on and, in being so open, some great conversations emerged. Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left it’s mark.

"This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence ... because those are the rules we follow. As I have said to so many: this experience wasn’t just about me and my journey, it is about anyone, perhaps you, or someone you know, who has suffered a loss.

"It is about continuing a conversation, knowing we need not have shame or fear ... so that we can heal .... and those who will unfortunately follow will have a community to turn to. I came forward to share and create a spark ... please help me turn this spark into a lasting flame."