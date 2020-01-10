London - A pill for diabetes could become the first ever drug to prevent miscarriages.
Around a quarter of pregnancies end in miscarriage, and one in 100 women suffer at least three in a row.
But hope is now in sight thanks to "sitagliptin", which may prevent the womb-lining from breaking down so that a woman does not lose her baby.
The daily pill recruits stem cells to the uterus, which are thought to top up others that help to keep the embryo in place.
When it was used in a trial of 38 women who had suffered repeated miscarriages, they had around two thirds more of these vital stem cells afterwards.