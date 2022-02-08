Hot mama coming through: Nomalanga Shozi announces pregnancy in spectacular style

Media personality Nomalanga Shozi has revealed that she’s expecting her first child. The Gagasi FM DJ took to social media to share pictures of her baby “bump”, clarifying that the rumours about her pregnancy are true.

For her photo shoot, she created a semi-nude magazine cover shot, wearing only underwear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga) The TV presenter, who seems to be enjoying her baby bump, received lots of love from her followers, who wished her well on the journey to motherhood. “Baaaaabe! Congratulations. This is amazing!!! May this be the most beautiful journey. God bless you abundantly!” commented @ZanelePotelwa.

“Omg! This is so beautiful 😍😍😍 congrats beautiful, mama!” said Melody Molale. The face of BET Africa not only received love on social media but had Gagasi FM listeners sending her sweet messages on air. “Hi Nomalanga, it’s Luyanda here. I just wanted to say, first of all, you are the people with the warm smile, the lightest of energies. You are this incredible human being, and someone is coming into this world to experience that first hand and call you mommy is absolutely beautiful. May the journey of motherhood be everything you wanted to be, and may you enjoy it thoroughly,” said one of the listeners.