London - Thousands more babies could be born each year if women with a history of miscarriages were given a hormone, experts say.
They want progesterone to be given twice a day to women who bleed early in pregnancy.
Progesterone is naturally secreted by the ovaries and placenta in early pregnancy and is vital for a healthy baby.
Experts from the University of Birmingham and Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage say women at risk should be given it as a standard.
They suggest the £200 (about R3 800) drug would result in more babies being born each year. Between 20 and 25 per cent of pregnancies end in a miscarriage, having a major clinical and psychological impact on women and their families.