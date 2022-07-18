Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows announce their pregnancy

South African entertainers Stephanie Sandows and her husband Hungani Ndlovu are going to be parents. In an Instagram post with more than 70K likes, Ndlovu announced they were pregnant.

The rainbow baby is a blessing to the couple after they suffered a miscarriage in 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUNGANI NDLOVU 🎭 DJ GRIZI🎧 (@hunganindlovu) They shared their story on their YouTube channel, “The Ndlovu’s Uncut”. The couple admitted that they announced their first pregnancy prematurely to their parents before they could confirm with the doctor.

Unfortunately, their excitement was short-lived when the doctor told them Sandows had had an anembryonic pregnancy. “We had a miscarriage. This was a story we wanted to tell so many times, not for views or ratings or anything but because so many women and couples go through miscarriages, and it can often feel very lonely because we don’t talk about it enough. It doesn’t matter what stage of pregnancy it may have been, the loss is still felt and deeply so. Our hearts are with all those who have experienced any loss of pregnancy. All our love.” Two years later, they are blessed with a beautiful, healthy pregnancy and couldn’t be happier.

Speaking of pregnancies, American singer Jhené Aiko and her boyfriend Big Sean are also expecting a baby. It is Aiko’s second baby and Sean’s first.