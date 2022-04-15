’I didn’t know I was pregnant until I gave birth in the shower’

Dimitty Bonnet, 28, had no idea she was pregnant until she gave birth in the shower. Bonnet was left utterly stunned when she felt the sudden urge to push while showering before catching the baby's head between her legs.

Bonnet and her husband, Jason, 42 had stopped trying to have any more children after concluding their family was complete. During her pregnancy, she says she had regular periods and even did a negative pregnancy test a few weeks before the surprise birth. Her husband, Jason was in bed one evening, and as she called out for help he rushed into the bathroom to find his wife covered in blood and holding a baby.

She explains that she had no idea that anything was wrong until she started to feel 'a bit off' the evening before she gave birth. When it comes to body changes, Dimmitt says, “my weight has fluctuated my whole life, so I didn’t think anything of it when I put on a few pounds. I assumed it was just a bit of lockdown weight, and it was nothing too noticeable. Speaking to Daily Mail she said, “I’d flown on a plane a month before, and even had an x-ray after a rugby injury six weeks before I gave birth.

"There was no part of me that I thought I could be expecting - to be sure I even took a test a month before giving birth and it came back negative. “The evening before he was born, I just felt a bit yuck. My stomach felt a bit off, so I put the kids to bed and got an early night myself. “I woke up around 1am and felt so uncomfortable. It was like I really needed the toilet, but I wasn’t able to go.The pain started to get worse, so I decided to have a shower to make myself feel better.

“I didn’t want to wake my husband, so I kept the light off and showered in the dark.I felt a sudden urge to push, and the next thing I knew, I was holding a baby’s head.” Bonnet and Jason named their surprise baby boy Harvey Eric Barry Timmins. “It was such a huge shock that the first few days are a bit of a blur,” she said. “My older kids were so excited when we told them, particularly my daughter as she's always wanted to be a big sister.”