‘I’ll just pass out next to her’ - dad-to-be refuses to be in room when his wife gives birth

The moment a woman gives birth is probably the most incredible experience of her life. However, for their partners, it is a very different experience. In some cases, quite the opposite.

Some are very supportive and stick by the mom-to-be’s side throughout the entire process. Making sure she’s as comfortable as possible. Of course, the only thing they cannot assist with is the pain she has to endure! There are other partners who on the other hand find it much harder to be in the delivery room when their partners give birth.

This Reddit user is one of those and he’s blatantly honest about it. He took to the AITA group to explain why he refuses to be in the room when his wife gives birth and to find out if he’s an a**hole for not wanting to. “I desperately want my wife to be as comfortable as she possibly could and I want to be there for her every step of the way, but the truth is, I honestly don’t know if I would be able to help her much. I fear I would collapse and the doctors would have to deal with me instead of her and that just isn’t rational. I get very sick at the sight of blood, I know, it’s probably stupid but I can’t help it, I’ve fainted a dozen times because of this and I just know I would be more of a hindrance to her than help,” he explained.

“One of our friends gave up a video recording of his wife giving birth and I couldn’t watch it. I understand, childbirth is a very natural, amazing and wonderful event, but what I saw, little as it was, on that video still haunts me,” the dad-to-be said.

