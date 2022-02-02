Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s lavish gender reveal party

Media personality and model Ayanda Thabethe gave her fans and followers an inside into her lavish gender reveal celebration bash which was hosted at The Houghton Hotel in Joburg, recently. The former “Top Billing” who managed to keep her private life relatively low key, melted the hearts of many South Africans with her adorable video announcing her pregnancy, last week.

Unveiling her baby bump, the star shared a breathtaking video of herself walking on sand dunes during a maternity photoshoot, with a caption: “More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything, I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come …” Taking Instagram on Wednesday, the star shared a series of adorable snaps and a short video clip from her baby gender reveal party with her fans. Surrounded by family and close friends, the star confirmed that she was having a baby boy.

“This was so beautiful to watch! Congrats beautiful Ayanda,” commented former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. “He’s gonna be the most beautiful boy 😍,” wrote media personality Blue Mbombo. “Aaaahhhh man - this just makes me want to cry… what a beautiful day it was…. The cat is finally out the bag 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽,” said celebrity chef Lorna Maseko.