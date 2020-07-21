Is Duchess Meghan pregnant? Sources say she could be expecting twins

Every few months or so a rumour surfaces of the Duchess of Sussex being pregnant. Most times, we take it with a pinch of salt. But this time, a particular story caught our attention.

Australian website New Idea recently reported that Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted walking out of a building in Beverly Hills that houses medical suites, namely the office of infertility specialist Dr Sharon Winer.

Sources are speculating that Markle could be expecting as she was seen clutching "trigger shots" – injections prescribed by fertility doctors to help harvest a mother’s eggs ahead of IVF, resulting in twins.

“It could have been a run of the mill dentist appointment or whatever, but then why would Harry have needed to come with her?” a witness told the publication. “Meghan came out with her prescription plain as day in her hand.”

Harry has always made it known that he prefers to have a small family, admitting that two children are enough for the couple.