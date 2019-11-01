James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly want to eliminate the stigma surrounding miscarriages.
The happy couple are currently expecting their sixth child together, but on the same day they revealed the news earlier this month, James - who has Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, with Kimberly - also announced his wife had tragically endured three miscarriages before finally falling pregnant again.
And now, James, 42, and Kimberly, 37, want to make sure people know that it’s “important to talk about” miscarriages, so that there’s no stigma attached.
Kimberly said: “It’s so hard, but it’s important to talk about. We wait so long to tell people that we are pregnant so the possibility of miscarriage has decreased. But in the meantime, you’re tired, you need help and you’re going through one of the wildest times of your life.”
The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum even shuns the use of the phrase “she miscarried”, because it puts “blame on the mother”.