Jennifer Bala on struggling to conceive

Jennifer Bala, wife to popular musician Loyiso Bala is expecting her third baby, which she says is the family’s miracle baby. In an Instagram post, she shared her challenging journey to conceive and how grateful she was for the new family member. “Our miracle baby – the fact that God blessed us with new life in the midst of devastation where people around us are losing loved ones by the dozen, is not lost on me; I’m extremely grateful. “Falling pregnant has never been easy for me, but that’s a story for another day. I was diagnosed with adrenal fatigue, a vitamin D3 deficiency, internal inflammation, also around my heart, extreme hormone imbalances and high cortisol levels, just weeks before I fell pregnant naturally, so it’s an absolute miracle! Moreso at my ripe young age,” she wrote. According to Mayo Clinic, a health portal, adrenal fatigue isn’t an accepted medical diagnosis. It is a lay term applied to a collection of non-specific symptoms, such as body aches, fatigue, nervousness, sleep disturbances and digestive problems.

“Your adrenal glands produce a variety of hormones that are essential to life. The medical term ’adrenal insufficiency’ refers to inadequate production of one or more of these hormones as a result of an underlying disease or surgery.”

Signs and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency may include:

Fatigue

Body aches

Unexplained weight loss

Low blood pressure

Light-headedness

Loss of body hair

Skin discolouration (hyperpigmentation)

Adrenal insufficiency can be diagnosed by blood tests and special stimulation tests that show inadequate levels of adrenal hormones.

Bala says she had to change her medication to natural herbs and change her lifestyle.

“I had embarked on a journey to balance all of those things out using natural based meds, lifestyle changes and celery juicing and voila!

Before I knew it, we received our blessing amidst considerable instability and financial uncertainty during the pandemic.

“This little person is due exactly a week after the little one we lost in Dec 2019, who was due a day after my birthday.

This one is due a week after my birthday and given previous complications, I will have to have a c-section, which means a week before and that is the exact date the other baby was due.

If that’s not God’s plan of restoration, then I don’t know. There is a lot more to this story, but will leave that also for another day, says Bala.