John Legend was ‘tested’ by baby loss

John Legend was “tested” by the loss of his son. The “All of Me” hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen were left devastated in September 2020 when the model miscarried their third child, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy but the 43-year-old singer ultimately thinks the tragedy made them even stronger as a couple.

John – who also has Luna, 6, and Miles, 3, with his spouse – told The Guardian newspaper: “We were tested. It was a tragedy. But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.” After losing their baby, the “Lip Sync Battle” star shared some candid photos of herself and her spouse grieving at the hospital, and though John was “worried” about his spouse’s decision to mourn her loss so publicly, he was thankful for the wave of support her Instagram post sparked.

He said: “It was raw, sharing our experience. “I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.” What about the aftermath? “I was amazed by the outpouring of love and support we felt.

“Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone. The “Ordinary People” singer poured his grief into the lyrics for his upcoming eighth album. He said: “There’s music dealing with grief and what it feels like to mourn, and to try to pick up the pieces after you’ve lost something.

