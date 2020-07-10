Katy Perry calls her unborn child 'Kicky Perry'

Katy Perry calls her unborn child 'Kicky Perry'. The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has quipped she has a new nickname for her daughter, who she is expecting with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. She said: "I am waddling like a duck! I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth-breather. And um yeah, it's loud and obnoxious and, oh my God, I just eat so much flavoured ice! It's like put all the ice in my mouth, right now! I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good to go, girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot." And the 35-year-old singer is grateful Orlando - who also has Flynn, nine, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - has parenting experience, especially when they went baby shopping the other day. Speaking to Hits Radio, she added: "The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it. So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller.

"And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them right? And he's like, 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and it's like, 'Bang, bang', it's like an umbrella. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so grateful that you know this, 'cause I would have gotten some, you know, large hunky thing' and that is avoidable because he's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that. It was very cute, like he was a famous person who's like, 'Here's how you do it, you just pick it up from the middle and you just go 'Wham.' I'm like, 'I'm so turned on right now!'"