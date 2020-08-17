Katy Perry doesn’t plan on taking lengthy maternity leave

Katy Perry doesn’t plan on taking a lengthy maternity leave after she gives birth. The 35-year-old singer will give birth to her first child - whom she is expecting with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - any day now, but has said she won’t be taking too much time off of work once her daughter arrives, because she plans to hit the road on tour as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over. Katy will release her new album, ‘Smile’, later this month, and has said she’s keen to promote the record on tour as soon as possible, with her sights set on early 2021. She told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: “I’d like to tell you I have a set in stone plan but, you know, I don’t because we have no idea how it’s going to fare over winter. I think things will get a little bit clearer in January/February. “Yeah, just keep praying. My hope is to be back on some sort of stage by next year for sure.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Never Worn White’ singer recently said she used to worry she lacked maternal instinct, until she was able to “re-programme" her thoughts on her own strict Christian upbringing.

She explained: "Five years ago, I would be like, 'Get this out of me.'

"But I traced back the reasons I felt insecure about it from my own upbringing. And then I reprogrammed them. Our brain is really malleable. You can reshape it any time you want.”

But Katy also admitted her upbringing has meant she "thrives" when her surroundings are chaotic.

She said: "I was kind of born into chaos. So I thrive in it."

The ‘Daisies’ hitmaker is looking forward to bringing up her child "differently than the way I was raised" and will encourage her to follow creative ambitions, as well as giving her "choice and freedom of thought.”