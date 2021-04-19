Kaylah Nicole Jones opens up about realities of post-pregnancy body

Popular social media star Kaylah Nicole Jones opens up about the difficulties of managing a post-pregnancy body. The first time mom who has been documenting her pregnancy journey shared with her 6.7 million followers pictures of her belly. While she still maintained her slim figure and her petite body, her tummy showed to have stretch marks and was darker than the rest of her body. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Tv (@kaylanicolejones) While Instagram removed the picture, claiming it was against its community guidelines, Tweeps were quick to screenshot it from TMZ and post it on the timeline. Kaylah Nicole with some reality tea👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kOqES2J9fD — Boobs (@ericalova) April 14, 2021 Many young mothers came forward and said that eventually, it will go away as time goes by.

“This will go away in time. It took me at least eight months with a lot of ab workouts and coco oil. Never leave it dry,” commented @primarika.

While some were outraged, @taylahswaggy said that stretch marks were completely normal.

She said: “Lmao, y’all talking about this like it’s a bad thing. Normalize stretch marks and discolouration/hyperpigmentation. She’s a small-framed dark skin woman who had a growing belly. She’s happy and confident.”

To prove that she is indeed confident, Jones posted a picture on her Instagram wearing a figure-hugging pink romper.

She said: “I took nine months off, and I’m still top 10.”

Jones has been a mom for two months now, and she seems to be enjoying it.