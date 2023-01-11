Keke Palmer credits ‘babymoon’ for giving her time to rest

For expecting moms, taking time out for a vacation or babymoon can seem like a daunting task or unrealistic. More pregnant couples and expectant moms are realising the benefits that come with taking time out and travelling while expecting or at a time when life can feel overwhelming due to the pressure of heading into a new chapter and season of life.

Such is the case with former Disney star, Keke Palmer, who recently took to Instagram to share her reflections and pictures from her babymoon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑![CDATA[]]>🔑 (@keke) The actress and talk show host took some time out with her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, for a relaxing babymoon. The radiant and glowing mom told her Instagram followers that she was proud of herself for resting on her trip.

“I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season, which is rest,” said Palmer.

She also revealed that she spent many seasons sacrificing and is quite fine with that. “I learned that from my father, from both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who I am and that will never change,” said Palmer. When it comes to the future, the mom-to-be revealed that she is going to embrace it.

