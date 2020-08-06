Kelis announces third pregnancy in sponsored IG post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you. That’s why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you’re pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period. (sic)”

Kelis praised the brand for helping to ensure Black women have “he rights, respect, resources to thrive” during pregnancy, and said she was “grateful” to be able to work with the company.

Closing her post, she wrote: “Don’t be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community. So, I’m so grateful to be able to work with First Response and to announce that a charitable donation to @blackmamasmatter will be made on my behalf. @blackmamasmatter is an organization that’s working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time. (sic)”