Khloe Kardashian: Surrogacy has been gruelling

Khloe Kardashian says exploring surrogacy has been “gruelling”, as she admitted she has been "naive" about what the process involves.

The 36-year-old reality star has been looking into hiring a surrogate mother to have a second child with Tristan Thompson – with whom she already has three-year-old daughter True – and has admitted the process has been difficult so far.

Khloe spoke as she live-tweeted Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which documented part of her journey.

She wrote: “Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people. My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing.

"My own sister went through the surrogacy journey and I thought I knew so much about it. I realized I was very naïve to the process until I embarked on my own journey. Every journey is different. (sic)”

During the episode, Khloe spoke to her mother Kris Jenner about surrogacy and said she was “second guessing” whether she should go through with her plans.

She explained: "It's just scary like, hearing a lot of those things, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' Kim just made this seem so seamless and maybe for her, it really was, I think she's way less micromanage-y than I am.”

And Kris, 65, then told cameras in a confessional that Khloe feels “overwhelmed” by the process.

She said: "The process seems a little bit overwhelming for Khloé, and honestly, Kim always made it seem so easy and really never shared some of these things with me, so I'm as surprised as they are to hear some of the challenges.

"I think that if Khloé had her way, she would obviously want to carry her own baby because I think that pregnancy is so amazing and I know how much she enjoyed it, and was obsessed with having True, but I'm just happy that there's an alternative."