Kylie Jenner 'considered revealing her baby's sex at the Met Gala'

Kylie Jenner was considering revealing the sex of her baby at the Met Gala. The 24-year-old star confirmed she'll be absent from the event in New York via a social media post on Monday, and a source close to the brunette beauty has now revealed she was actually weighing up whether to reveal the sex of her baby, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

However, Kylie - who already has three-year-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - instead decided to head home to Los Angeles, after attending various events at New York Fashion Week. Kylie has attended the Met Gala four times before, including in 2018, when she walked the red carpet for the first time with Travis. And the reality star confirmed she's pregnant for a second time earlier this month.

Kylie posted a video on Instagram of her positive pregnancy test and gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her undergoing an ultrasound scan. The video clip also featured Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, being given her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realises that her daughter is expecting another baby. Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family.

Kylie's post quickly prompted a host of supportive messages from her family. Kris wrote in reply to the sweet video: "Crying all over again [hearts and praying emojis] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! [praying emojis]" Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel [heart emoji] (sic)"

Khloe Kardashian responded by simply saying : "Awwwww (sic)" And Kim Kardashian wrote in reply to Kylie's post: "Crying!!!! [heart emojis] (sic)"