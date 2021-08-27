Kylie Jenner 'excited' to welcome second baby

Kylie Jenner is “excited” to welcome her second child, as sources say the reality star is "very happy" to be pregnant again and can't wait to give three-year-old Stormi a sibling. The 24-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting another baby with Travis Scott – with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi – and sources have said she is “doing well” and can’t wait to welcome her impending arrival.

A source told People magazine: “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand. “She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It’s cute to see her this excited.”

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported Stormi can't wait to be a big sister. Another insider said: "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute. Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling." And Stormi is not the only one who's excited, Kylie's famous family cannot wait to welcome the new baby.