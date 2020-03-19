Kylie Jenner says secret pregnancy prepared her for self-quarantine

Kylie Jenner's secret pregnancy "prepared" her for self-quarantine. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has two-year-old Stormi with Travis Scott - is sticking vigilantly to official advice on social distancing and staying indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and admitted she isn't finding it too difficult because she stayed at home "for months" while expecting her daughter. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine. "I'm on day 8. my pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months.(sic)" The 22-year-old star - who didn't confirm speculation she was pregnant until after Stormi was born - has urged others to follow her lead by staying away from other people to protect the vulnerable.

She wrote earlier this week: "I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus."

She then shared a photo of a blue sky and wrote: "I missed this."

Kylie previously admitted she had kept her pregnancy secret so she could "enjoy the whole experience".

She said: "I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key. Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn't prepared to ... I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately.

"I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn't ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself."