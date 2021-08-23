Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster can't wait to be a big sister

The couple are reportedly expecting their second child together and their three-year-old daughter Stormi is over the moon.

A source told E! News: "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute. Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

And Stormi is not the only one who's excited, Kylie's famous family cannot wait to welcome the new baby.

The insider said: "Everyone in the family is so excited, and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has.