Lamiez Holworthy pays tribute to mom following pregnancy announcement

Musicians Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband Khulane “Khulu Chana” Morule recently shocked Mzansi when they shared the exciting news of their pregnancy.
After the big announcement, Holworthy-Morule paid a sweet tribute to her mother Imelda Klowand in a heart-warming Instagram post.
The multi-award-winning performer and TV host shared a series of photos from the intimate evening where the couple hosted their family and close friends for their third wedding anniversary.
“Going to bed with a very grateful heart, not only am I surrounded by overwhelming love and support but my son? Our son? Our little guy is loved already and if I can be just half the mother that my mom @imeldak20 is to me, I would’ve won at this life thing. 🥺,” said the star.
Taking to their respective social media platforms, the duo revealed to their fans and followers that they were expecting their first child.
WATCH: Lamiez and Khuli Chana celebrate their love with pregnancy announcement
Khuli Chana gives Lamiez Holworthy her flowers: ‘My wife had a great impact in this comeback’
Inaugural Basadi in Music Awards was an unforgettable night of women supporting women
Reinvention is the key to longevity in the industry – Khuli Chana understands this best
The Funny Chef on finally launching her cookbook, friendship with DJ Lamiez
The couple also hosted a cute gender reveal for their new family addition.
In the video shared on her Instagram, the couple is seen walking hand in hand down the staircase of their Joburg home and Holworthy is heard saying to her husband: “I know I am blessed, just having you by my side.
“Today, my surname officially changed,” said the star, after signing their marriage licence, which formed part of the celebrations.
In her post, the “Metro FM” presenter also reintroduced herself as Mrs Morule.
“Ke Nna (I am) Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Ngwetsi ya Bakwena ba ga Mogopa.
“Ke thedimogane e mmele o borethe, e e yareng e bapantswe le kgomo e e phale … Kwena e ntsho ya mogopa!!❤️.”
The Pretoria-born star also expressed her gratitude to her God and her ancestors as she embarks on her new journey of motherhood.
“This next chapter in our lives? An answered prayer (by the grace of God and my ancestors) ka mohau wa Modimo Le Badimo Baka. 🥺”
Meanwhile, Holworthy-Morule who emerged as one the biggest winners of the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards, dedicated the accolades to her mother.
Celebrating her first industry awards, Holworthy-Morule wrote: “It took me 12 years … 12 whole years to build my brand. 12 years that weren’t always the easiest and the truth is, I owe both awards to my mother.
“My mom who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out (this meant that my family had to sit in the dark a little longer).
She said: “My mom drove me to gigs with my late dad in a security van because we didn’t have another car at home at the time.
“My mom who’d spent her last on printing and wearing T-shirts with my name and logo on it because she believed in me that much. My mom whose been my manager since day 1.”
Read the full post below.