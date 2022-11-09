Lamiez Holworthy pays tribute to mom following pregnancy announcement

Musicians Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband Khulane “Khulu Chana” Morule recently shocked Mzansi when they shared the exciting news of their pregnancy. After the big announcement, Holworthy-Morule paid a sweet tribute to her mother Imelda Klowand in a heart-warming Instagram post.

The multi-award-winning performer and TV host shared a series of photos from the intimate evening where the couple hosted their family and close friends for their third wedding anniversary. “Going to bed with a very grateful heart, not only am I surrounded by overwhelming love and support but my son? Our son? Our little guy is loved already and if I can be just half the mother that my mom @imeldak20 is to me, I would’ve won at this life thing. 🥺,” said the star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) Taking to their respective social media platforms, the duo revealed to their fans and followers that they were expecting their first child.

The couple also hosted a cute gender reveal for their new family addition. In the video shared on her Instagram, the couple is seen walking hand in hand down the staircase of their Joburg home and Holworthy is heard saying to her husband: “I know I am blessed, just having you by my side. “Today, my surname officially changed,” said the star, after signing their marriage licence, which formed part of the celebrations.

In her post, the “Metro FM” presenter also reintroduced herself as Mrs Morule. “Ke Nna (I am) Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Ngwetsi ya Bakwena ba ga Mogopa. “Ke thedimogane e mmele o borethe, e e yareng e bapantswe le kgomo e e phale … Kwena e ntsho ya mogopa!!❤️.”

The Pretoria-born star also expressed her gratitude to her God and her ancestors as she embarks on her new journey of motherhood. “This next chapter in our lives? An answered prayer (by the grace of God and my ancestors) ka mohau wa Modimo Le Badimo Baka. 🥺” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) Meanwhile, Holworthy-Morule who emerged as one the biggest winners of the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards, dedicated the accolades to her mother.

Celebrating her first industry awards, Holworthy-Morule wrote: “It took me 12 years … 12 whole years to build my brand. 12 years that weren’t always the easiest and the truth is, I owe both awards to my mother. “My mom who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out (this meant that my family had to sit in the dark a little longer). She said: “My mom drove me to gigs with my late dad in a security van because we didn’t have another car at home at the time.