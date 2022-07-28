LOOK: Busisiwe Mtshali confirms pregnancy with cute baby bump

South African actress Busisiwe Mtshali and her fitness guru partner Khotso Leepile announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their first baby. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Lockdown” actress, who was celebrating her 31st birthday, shared a series of snaps showcasing her baby bump in a black leotard.

In another photo, Leepile is seen holding the baby bump while planting a kiss on Mtshali’s forehead. She simply captioned the post: “Here’s to 31…” accompanied by a baby bottle emoji. “Deeply grateful for it all,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busisiwe Trinity Mtshali (@bucee_m) Fans and friends flooded Mtshali’s comment sections with congratulatory messages. Her bestie former “Generations: The Legacy” actress wrote: “Look at God and His marvellous blessings. CONGRATULATIONS my loves. Thixo anisikelele ♥️ ANIBAHLE ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.” “Congratulations 👏🏾🙏🏾🤗❤️💯 The greatest blessing from God!!” commented former “Scandal” actor Hungani Ndlovu.

“Mamas!!!!!! Congratulations!!!♥️♥️♥️ May God cover you in this beautiful season,” wrote “Generations: The Legacy” actress Candice Modiselle. “My lovely!!!! Congratulations mama 🥺😭🥺🤍🤍🤍🤍,” added “Scandal” star Mvelo Makhanya. “Awww Mama, I’m so happy for you. Congratulations ✨,” added stylist Tshepi Vundla.

Mtshali has added to the list of local celebrities who are expecting their bundles of joy this year. Former “Scandal” actors Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie Ndlovu recently announced their pregnancy on social media. “God is the ultimate author🤰🏻🙏🏾,” shared Ndlovu.

