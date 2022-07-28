LOOK: Busisiwe Mtshali confirms pregnancy with cute baby bump

South African actress Busisiwe Mtshali and her fitness guru partner Khotso Leepile announced in an Instagram post that they are expecting their first baby.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Lockdown” actress, who was celebrating her 31st birthday, shared a series of snaps showcasing her baby bump in a black leotard.
In another photo, Leepile is seen holding the baby bump while planting a kiss on Mtshali’s forehead.
She simply captioned the post: “Here’s to 31…” accompanied by a baby bottle emoji.
“Deeply grateful for it all,” she said.
Fans and friends flooded Mtshali’s comment sections with congratulatory messages.
Her bestie former “Generations: The Legacy” actress wrote: “Look at God and His marvellous blessings. CONGRATULATIONS my loves. Thixo anisikelele ♥️ ANIBAHLE ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”
“Congratulations 👏🏾🙏🏾🤗❤️💯 The greatest blessing from God!!” commented former “Scandal” actor Hungani Ndlovu.
“Mamas!!!!!! Congratulations!!!♥️♥️♥️ May God cover you in this beautiful season,” wrote “Generations: The Legacy” actress Candice Modiselle.
“My lovely!!!! Congratulations mama 🥺😭🥺🤍🤍🤍🤍,” added “Scandal” star Mvelo Makhanya.
“Awww Mama, I’m so happy for you. Congratulations ✨,” added stylist Tshepi Vundla.
Mtshali has added to the list of local celebrities who are expecting their bundles of joy this year.
Former “Scandal” actors Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie Ndlovu recently announced their pregnancy on social media.
“God is the ultimate author🤰🏻🙏🏾,” shared Ndlovu.
The announcement came weeks after revealing on their YouTube channel that they had suffered a miscarriage in 2020.
“The Real Housewives of Cape Town” star Rushda Moosajee, popularly known as RushTush, recently confirmed that she was expecting her fourth child.
“Is this your first baby?” (stranger). “No, my fourth” (me).
*jaw drops to the floor followed by screaming* (stranger) The funniest thing about this pregnancy 🤰🏻🤣“ wrote the star on Instagram.
Other celebs who have become parents in 2022 include actress Natasha Thahane, model and TV host Ayanda Thabethe, media personality Blue Mbombo, actress Gugu Gumede, social media sensation Tamia Mpisane and reality TV star and singer Londie London.