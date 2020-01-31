LOOK: Ciara strikes a goddess pose as she announces pregnancy news









Ciara is expecting her third baby. Picture: Instagram.

American singer and model,Ciara Princess Harris who is commonly known as Ciara is expecting the third baby with her footballer husband, Russell Wilson. The dancer took to her social media pages to make the big announcement. She posted a picture of herself at the Turks and Caicos Islands, standing on top of a rick donning a red bikini, showing off her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:20am PST





Russell also did the same; he a posted a selfie with Ciara on the background. They both captioned their pictures "number 3".









Congratulatory comments are trending on Twitter for the "Ride" hit-maker and her husband.





Ciara is pregnant again. I'm so happy for her. Seeing black women being loved out loudly and healthy is wonderful and should be celebrated. Go CiCi. ❤️❤️❤️❤️💜 — Michelle Rene Lelethu Grobbelaar (@rene_lelethu) January 30, 2020

Ciara is pregnant. She can save us the time & make the announcement. https://t.co/eotxFH8UTX — Gucci Youn' Luv Me (@BitchEyeMiteBe) January 25, 2020

Ciara's first child is Future Zahir Wilburn, who she had with ex-fiance and rapper Future. However, it was Wilson who raised him as he came into the picture when Future was 10 months old.







