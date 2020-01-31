Ciara is expecting her third baby. Picture: Instagram.
American singer and model,Ciara Princess Harris who is commonly known as Ciara is expecting the third baby with her footballer husband, Russell Wilson. The dancer took to her social media pages to make the big announcement. 

She posted a picture of herself at the Turks and Caicos Islands, standing on top of a rick donning a red bikini, showing off her baby bump. 

Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson

Russell also did the same; he a posted a selfie with Ciara on the background. They both captioned their pictures "number 3". 

Number 3. @Ciara

Congratulatory comments are trending on Twitter for the "Ride" hit-maker and her husband. 

Ciara's first child is Future Zahir Wilburn, who she had with ex-fiance and rapper Future. However, it was Wilson who raised him as he came into the picture when Future was 10 months old. 