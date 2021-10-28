LOOK: Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins
Paris - Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media on Thursday that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins.
"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," the 37-year-old Manchester United and Portugal star, who is already the father of four children, wrote on Instagram.
The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera.
The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate.
Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins Eva and Mateo in the same way. Alana Martina, born in November 2017, was the first child from his union with Rodriguez.
In 2017, Ronaldo told France Football that he wanted seven children.
The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.
In the documentary, he says: “It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn’t expect it. Georgina is the woman I am totally in love with.”
And 27-year-old Georgina also admitted in a preview for the show’s first series that her “life changed” when she met Cristiano – with whom she has three-year-old daughter Alana – five years ago.