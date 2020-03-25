LOOK: Eniko Hart posts stunning picture of her barely-there baby bump

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Kevin Hart is set to become a father again. The 'Ride Along' star and his wife Eniko Hart are expecting their second child together and they "couldn't be more grateful" to be adding another little one to their brood. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Eniko uploaded a photograph of her baby bump draped in a sheer black figure-hugging dress and wrote: "baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing (sic)" The new addition will bring their family to a total of six as they already have two-year-old son Kenzo together, while the 40-year-old comedian also has daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Their exciting baby news comes just six months after Kevin ended up in surgery with a fractured spine after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident - and since then he's realised that he can't take life for "granted."

He said recently: "Basically, what you realise is you're not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don't take today for granted.

"I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?' And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again. I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!"

Kevin believes he underwent a "resurrection" whilst he was recovering from the horror crash and he's now on a mission to do "better."

He said: "I'm not trying to get back to where I was before - I want to be better than before. It's a resurrection. That's the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better."