LOOK: Gigi Hadid goes black and white for stunning pregnancy shoot

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik and she is really enjoying this special time for her and her family.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside the photographs: "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ... will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old model previously revealed she doesn't think she should "share" her pregnancy on social media.

She said: "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.

"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."