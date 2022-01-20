LOOK: Gugu Gumede is pregnant with her first child

Local actress Gugu Gumede announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child. The “Uzalo” star shared the exciting news with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, also revealing the first picture of her baby bump in a stunning Kwenzi Nkomo dress.

She captioned the post: “1 Samuel 1: 27-28 “For this child I prayed, and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.” Penning a heart-warming message to her unborn child, the star thanked her baby for helping her cope with her grief after her mother Zanele Magwaza-Msibi’s death in September. “I have often been asked where I got the strength to continue after my mother’s passing – I got it from my unborn child. At her funeral, as I stood at the podium and spoke on my queen’s behalf, I was not alone.

“The strongest heart was beating inside of me, reviving me. I am alive today because of it.” She continued, adding that her mother was thrilled at the news of her pregnancy and she was looking forward to meeting the new addition to the family. “My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual.

“My darling, every move and every kick of yours within me is a testament of both God and my mother’s continued love for me. You have changed me in ways that are inexplicable. We cannot wait to meet you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gugu Gumede (@itsgugugumede) Congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends including gospel star Dr Winnie Mashaba, actress Kayise Ngqula and comedian Celeste Ntuli started flooding Gumede’s timeline. Meanwhile, fashion influencer Tshepi Vundla and her partner, hip hop star Thabo Bogopa Junior, aka JR, recently welcomed their second child.

Vundla took to Instagram where she posted a picture to announce that her baby had arrived. She captioned the post: “14 • 01 • 2022 Our healthy beautiful Princess is here 👶🏽🎀✨” Gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba also recently announced the arrival of her daughter, who was born on January 2.