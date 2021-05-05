LOOK: Inside Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile’s blush-themed baby shower

Dr Nokukhanya Khanyile, who works as a medical doctor at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and influencer has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans.

The past weekend, the doctor gave her followers a peek inside her stunning baby shower, with a safari theme that was nothing short of beautiful and magical.

Khanyile has been enjoying her pregnancy, loving these pregnancy changes to her body. One noticeable one is how she has been an A-cup but that has changed, even if it’s temporary.

Speaking of her marriage for the first time, the mother-to-be said: “There were times in my life I used to feel alone and lonely, and then I found God’s love and realised that even when there was no one around, I was never alone because His love filled me up.

When He sent @flo_skee (husband), I finally had a physical being who’s love felt authentic and reminded me of Bra God. I had someone who I could pour my love onto without feeling deficient or drained

I sometimes get caught in a thought and then Baby L starts moving around reminding me that they (as in unknown gender 😂) are always here. Seeing them (single baby) grow on the scans and watching my body change is so surreal, to know that I’m never ever truly alone. And for me, that’s the power of God in my life. He took my 1, doubled it to 2 and now has doubled it again to 4! All because of His Love!

I don’t know what your life looks like, but I urge you to find something that you love, and hold onto it. Fight for it. Believe in it. It won’t always be easy, the world will try to take it away from you, or convince you that it isn’t real. But stay true to who you are and your life will get better.”

