LOOK: Inside Kansiime’s blue-themed baby shower

Ugandan comedian Kansiime Anne is expecting her first child with her musician bae Tukahiirwa Abraham (aka Skylanta).

The pair have been together for about two years now. According to The Standard, a Kenyan news outlet, they started dating 11 months after Anne separated from her ex-husband, Gerald Ojok.

She broke the news on April 15 on Facebook by posting a picture of herself with a huge baby bump.

She wrote: “I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family, and I thought and thought, what better way!!?

On Wednesday, April 21, she shared images of her blue-themed baby shower and revealed that she’s expecting a boy.

And there's no time to spare as we make way, make way for the little ninja to arrive🔊🔊💙🤍💙🤍 Our cool Antiz are already... Posted by Kansiime Anne / Entertainer onWednesday, April 21, 2021

Her fans have been showering her with love, wishing her the best on the journey to motherhood.

“I pray this happiness remains forever, I pray you and your baby remain fine, I pray for no pregnancy complications and safe delivery, I pray for your and the baby’’ good health. May God protect both of you from anything bad or evil eye. Amen,” commented Agaba Patience.

Harriet Ssajja added: “We wish you a safe delivery, and the arrival of our young ninja will bring more joy as we continue waiting for our little sheebaholic, we have not yet lost hope because queens don’t disappoint.”