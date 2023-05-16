Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Jessica Nkosi glows at surprise baby shower - ‘The day was so glorious’

SA actress Jessica Nkosi is ready to welcome baby number 2.

Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi, in February, announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ntokozo Dlamini. The couple have a daughter, Namisa Dlamini, 5.

The actress, who is well-known for her roles in TV shows like “Isibaya”, “Ayeye”, “The Queen” and “Lavish”, recently took to her Instagram account and shared pictures and a Reel from her surprise baby shower thrown by hubby and their close friends.

“I am so loved and I don’t take that for granting… God knows 🥹❤️🥹 The day was so glorious… and the whole set up made it feel like we were sitting in heaven,” she wrote.

Nkosi shared that every time she thinks about the day, she cries. And on her Instagram stories, she detailed how her husband and Duma Collective founder, Sibu Mabena, managed to surprise her by making her think she was going to pick a new car.

“Thank you to ubaba wezingane zami, my family, my amazing friends for putting this together. I was literally surprised and I feel I’m too clever to be surprised but they pulled it of 😂😂.”

More on this

The special occasion was planned by event planner to the stars, Precious the Planner, who left Nkosi speechless by knowing exactly what she would have wanted at her baby shower.

“Planner/ designer: @precioustheplanner 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Theeeeee PRECIOUS… Thank you so much for this it was perfect, just exactly what I want, I don’t know how you knew but you are literally magic 💫and I love you ❤️.”

Related Topics:

InstagramJoburgEntertainmentSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe