LOOK: Jessica Nkosi glows at surprise baby shower - ‘The day was so glorious’

Award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi, in February, announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ntokozo Dlamini. The couple have a daughter, Namisa Dlamini, 5. The actress, who is well-known for her roles in TV shows like “Isibaya”, “Ayeye”, “The Queen” and “Lavish”, recently took to her Instagram account and shared pictures and a Reel from her surprise baby shower thrown by hubby and their close friends.

“I am so loved and I don’t take that for granting… God knows 🥹❤️🥹 The day was so glorious… and the whole set up made it feel like we were sitting in heaven,” she wrote. Nkosi shared that every time she thinks about the day, she cries. And on her Instagram stories, she detailed how her husband and Duma Collective founder, Sibu Mabena, managed to surprise her by making her think she was going to pick a new car. “Thank you to ubaba wezingane zami, my family, my amazing friends for putting this together. I was literally surprised and I feel I’m too clever to be surprised but they pulled it of 😂😂.”