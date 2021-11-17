LOOK: K Naomi dazzles in red at baby shower

Local media personality K Naomi recently celebrated her baby shower which was organised by her partner, friends and family. For the celebration in honour of her bundle of joy, K Naomi wore a red dress which showed off her growing bump.

The local beauty took to her Instagram account and posted several snaps from her big day. The theme for the baby shower was neutral, making it hard for fans to guess the gender of the yet to be welcomed bundle. The decor for the special occasion had green, peach and cream balloons. While K Naomi dazzled in red, her guests wore neutral brown tones. Guests included famous faces such as new mom Pearl Modiade, Mbali Nkosi and Mimi Thabethe.

In her caption, K Naomi expressed that she can’t wait to meet “Baby P”. “We can’t wait to meet you Baby P! I hope this is the space you come into, filled with all this joy, all this love and support. Thank you so much to all my friends and family (there’s missing pictures) for what was an amazing day and truly the beginning of my motherhood journey…” wrote K Naomi on her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin) Her post received lots of love in the comment section from her fans and celebrity friends.

“You are caring this pregnancy so well. Love everything about this baby shower 😍 congratulations once again ❤️,” wrote Blue Mbombo. “Love how you’re going all out for this pregnancy! And you look amazing,” commented Chioma Goodhair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Noinyane (@knaomin)