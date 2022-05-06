LOOK: Londie London reveals she’s baking baby No 2

Congratulations are in order for singer and reality TV star Londie London after she debuted her growing baby bump. “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member took to Instagram and shared the good news with her 1.4 million followers.

She coincidentally revealed that her family was expanding on the day part 1 of the #RHODurban reunion episode debuted. “God’s promises are like the stars; the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2”, she captioned her series of pictures. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) Londie must have known that viewers would catch a glimpse of growing belly in her Orapeleng Modutle green dress.

Her comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from Mzansi A-listers such as Nhlanhla Nciza, Lerato Kganyago, Ayanda Thabethe and Zola Nombona. “Real Housewives of Lagos” star Chioma Ikokwu left a comment on Londie’s post. “Omg congratulations love,” she wrote. The actress and jewellery designer has son Uminathi, whom she shares with her businessman husband Hlubi Nkosi.

During season 2 of the reality show, viewers were introduced to Uminathi when she held a “Sip and See” party for friends and family to meet her son. Umi turned one in March. When she was announced as part of the cast, Londie revealed in a press Q&A that putting her personal life in the spotlight was a challenge for her.

“Putting my personal life out there was the most challenging part for me. I had to bring my mom in and my husband. My child is going to be on TV as well and I haven't even posted his face on social media. “At first, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ But I was like, ‘Okay, for once, let me just tell my story’, you know, rather than letting other people do it,” she shared. “The Real Housewives of Durban” reunion part 1 is currently streaming on Showmax.