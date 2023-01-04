LOOK: Masechaba Khumalo shows off her growing baby bump

The years 2021/2022 have been the baby boom season, we’ve seen many celebrities have babies in the past two years, and it seems like more babies are expected to pop in 2023. Multi-award-winning radio & TV broadcaster Masechaba Khumalo is expecting her third child.

Story continues below Advertisement

The former Metro FM host has taken to Instagram to share with her 546K followers pictures of her baby bump. She posted a picture in a black dress with Teeks’ First Time playing in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu) On Christmas Day, the Department of Arts and Culture spokesperson posted another picture in a pink Pedi dress, showing her protruding belly with the caption: “Things always fall into place”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu) Khumalo currently has two boys, Lungelo and King Itumeleng, from her first marriage with Mfundo Ntsibande. She remarried again in 2015 to Vusi Ndlovu and divorced in 2018. Like most celebrities, she’s keeping the father of her child a secret.

Story continues below Advertisement