LOOK: Minnie Dlamini Jones gives fans sneak peak of her son’s nursery

We love that Minnie Dlamini Jones is sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans. The TV presenter regularly updates her many followers on social media, and now as she makes it to the finish line, the mom-to-be has admitted that planning her little tot’s nursery has become a daunting task. Taking to Twitter, the Becoming Mrs Jones star revealed that the experience is a bit overwhelming. Dlamini Jones is expecting her first child with husband Quinton Jones, so those feelings are to be expected. “Planning, designing and sorting out the perfect space for a nursery is a lot of work ... I’m a bit overwhelmed,“ she wrote.

“I really thought I could do it on my own but I need some professional help.

“I’m exhausted and feeling like I’m running out of time. That’s it, tomorrow I’m getting help.”

Planning, designing and sorting out the perfect space for a nursery is a lot of work... I’m a bit overwhelmed. I really thought I could do it on my own but I need some professional help. I’m exhausted and feeling like I’m running out of time 🙈 That’s it tomorrow I’m getting help — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 2, 2020

And it appears that she managed to get some professional help.

On Thursday she shared an update with her 3.9m Twitter followers by posting a sneak peak of the baby boy’s nursery.

Feature wall with night light to look like an African sunset for my son’s nursery. It’s getting there, slow and steady does it. Will keep you posted 😘 Can’t wait for it all to come together. pic.twitter.com/LNiAZUxlZ8 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 5, 2020

We must admit, we’re impressed. If the feature wall is anything to go by, Dlamini Jones seems to be going with an African theme for the nursery.

The TV presenter appears to be in a good mood as she counts down the days to giving birth.

At her unborn baby’s gender reveal party in October, she looked relaxed and serene in an all-white outfit, while the blue and white theme were a dead giveaway to what the gender of her tot was.