LOOK: Nyaniso Dzedze and Yana Fay Dzedze hint at pregnancy with beautiful black and white photo

South African actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana Fay Dzedze have announced that they are to become parents.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared a black and white photograph of Yana’s baby bump while Nyaniso looks on with admiration and pride.

The “Black is King” actor and his wife did not reveal any more details, but congratulatory messages came in from friends in the industry, including Connie Ferguson, Linda Mtoba, Nandi Madida. Masasa Mbangeni and Boity.

The couple married in August 2018.

On Instagram live, a few months ago, the Dzedze’s revealed that people still question their cultural differences.

When asked whether Yana was able to keep up with Nyaniso’s Xhosa culture, the self-proclaimed “Wizard of Art” replied: “Yana holds up my culture in the way that I feel really honoured, because she’s German, she’s English. The beautiful thing about Yana is that she was born with this lesson to honour different people and their beliefs, and that is something that makes a big difference in how we navigate (our lives) together.”

Nyaniso said they wanted their children to have the best of both African and English cultures.

“We have been accommodating of each other’s differences, but one thing she has given me is the openness to want to honour my culture, and one thing I have given her is the same thing. When we have kids, I want them to know German-English culture and language and also know English and Xhosa culture,” he said.

During the session, Nyaniso was asked whether people objected to the couple because of their cultural difference.

Dzedze responded: “People have found it difficult for us to be together. At the beginning I know white people did not like it. And then we started to notice that black people did not like it either. It was not everybody, it was certain people who were still caught up in certain beliefs.”

He said he understood that “people come from a lot of hurt when it comes from racial lines, and some people come from backward teachings and thinking that we should not be together because of the colour of our skin”.

Check out the full live session below: