LOOK: OMG, this is adorable. DJ Zinhle shows off her baby bump with Kairo

Kairo Forbes, DJ Zinhle’s daughter, has just shared her mother’s baby bump images on her social media account, and they are adorable. In what seems like a baby room, Kairo shared a mother and daughter image with the caption: “Reporting for Big sister duty!”

Kairo couldn't hide her excitement since DJ Zinhle made a public announcement about her pregnancy in a video clip on Instagram. The soon-to-be baby sister, commented on her mother’s post from Kairo Forbes' account, which is run by her grandmother Lynn Forbes, said: "Can I tell everyone now Mama?" Since making the surprise announcement on social media, messages of congratulations have flooded social media and well wishes for DJ Zinhle and Black Motion member Bongani Mohosana on their first child together.