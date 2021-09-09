LOOK: OMG, this is adorable. DJ Zinhle shows off her baby bump with Kairo
Kairo Forbes, DJ Zinhle’s daughter, has just shared her mother’s baby bump images on her social media account, and they are adorable.
In what seems like a baby room, Kairo shared a mother and daughter image with the caption: “Reporting for Big sister duty!”
Kairo couldn't hide her excitement since DJ Zinhle made a public announcement about her pregnancy in a video clip on Instagram.
The soon-to-be baby sister, commented on her mother’s post from Kairo Forbes' account, which is run by her grandmother Lynn Forbes, said: "Can I tell everyone now Mama?"
Since making the surprise announcement on social media, messages of congratulations have flooded social media and well wishes for DJ Zinhle and Black Motion member Bongani Mohosana on their first child together.
The couple has also been sharing more videos of themselves. In a recent video, the DJ is seen with her growing baby bump, dancing to “What You Won’t Do for Love” by Bobby Caldwell. Murdah Bongz is up next, showing off his moves to a slower song.
@DJZinhle and Murrah Bongz are the cutest! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EnCWXtTt0H— Alicia_ally (@Alicia_ally10) September 8, 2021
Following the new baby announcement, in a statement, DJ Zinhle said: "I've never wanted to do a reality TV show; however this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later.
"I'm super excited to share my experience now, and partnering with BET Africa has allowed me some control in my narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate."