LOOK: Pearl Modiadie shares stunning pregnancy photos
Media personality Pearl Modiadie has shared her first pictures of her baby bump a month after giving birth.
The star shared photos of her pregnancy shoot with her fans, captioning them: ‘’The Power Of Creation”.
The pregnancy pictures were a pleasant surprise because Modiadie told her fans that she would only share pregnancy images when her child started walking.
...When the baby starts walking, I will! https://t.co/nvHL8x1DvQ— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) July 11, 2020
Modiadie’s child was born sometime last month and she shared the first image of their little one upon confirming the baby’s arrival.
“I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal … a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend.
“Welcome to the world my love … the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly.”
Modiadie has been secretive about her pregnancy.
When her pregnancy was outed in the media, a member of Modiadie’s management and publicity team told Sunday World that the star had chosen not to say anything because her culture did not allow her to talk about her pregnancy.
This was a reference to beliefs aimed at ensuring the safest possible passage into the world for the unborn child.
Among other things that she is not willing to share is her baby’s gender and name. Instead, she suggested that her fans give her baby an online name. Out of all the online names, Modiadie and fans have chosen the name Nugget.
The name has stuck! 😅 https://t.co/W9qMhi65NX— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) October 5, 2020
Take look at some of the pictures that she shared on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
...thanks a mil for all the love, I appreciate every single one of your messages and kindness! I’m happy to finally be sharing this journey with you, now that I’m settling into motherhood. I’ve documented most of my preggy journey over the past couple of months so brace yourself for lots of preggy pics on the way!
View this post on Instagram
If Mother Earth was an actual person, she would look like this. So powerful and serene and beautiful - @melzinbala Thank you Mel for these words! They capture the true essence of this special time. Powerful to be able to decide , carry and bring life into this world. Serene... having done it quietly gave me the peace and tranquility I knew I needed. The less noise from the outside, the less anxious I was about the process. Beautiful - through embracing and truly loving all the physical changes it came with! And it came with a lot of changes... physical and psychological. • • • I got together a team of great people to bring this idea to life #TeamWorkMakesTheDreamWork Thank you to florist and set designer Mica @themightybloom for this set and floral arrangement. It came out exactly how I wanted it 🌾🌺🍂🍃🌿 • My dress was made by @sauvemaxia_pro ! Pat... the love, passion and dedication you put into your brand is commendable and your professionalism is unmatched! Can’t wait to make more magic with you! ✨ • I thoroughly enjoyed my first make-up experience with you @imakeyoubeeliv at @beezglam_studios . You’re great at what you do with a heart of gold to match! God bless your hands 💄 • You gifted me this crown @royaltcrowns & it was perfect for this queen moment. Thank you 👑 . • • Wardrobe Styling and hair - Me 😌 Photography & Editing - @katlegomokubyane Congrats on your world class studios!