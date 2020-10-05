LOOK: Pearl Modiadie shares stunning pregnancy photos

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has shared her first pictures of her baby bump a month after giving birth. The star shared photos of her pregnancy shoot with her fans, captioning them: ‘’The Power Of Creation”. The pregnancy pictures were a pleasant surprise because Modiadie told her fans that she would only share pregnancy images when her child started walking. ...When the baby starts walking, I will! https://t.co/nvHL8x1DvQ — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) July 11, 2020 Modiadie’s child was born sometime last month and she shared the first image of their little one upon confirming the baby’s arrival. “I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal … a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend.

“Welcome to the world my love … the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly.”

Modiadie has been secretive about her pregnancy.

When her pregnancy was outed in the media, a member of Modiadie’s management and publicity team told Sunday World that the star had chosen not to say anything because her culture did not allow her to talk about her pregnancy.

This was a reference to beliefs aimed at ensuring the safest possible passage into the world for the unborn child.

Among other things that she is not willing to share is her baby’s gender and name. Instead, she suggested that her fans give her baby an online name. Out of all the online names, Modiadie and fans have chosen the name Nugget.

The name has stuck! 😅 https://t.co/W9qMhi65NX — 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) October 5, 2020

Take look at some of the pictures that she shared on Instagram: