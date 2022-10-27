LOOK: Steffi Brink shares first ultrasound of ‘Baby Brink’

Since announcing the news of her first pregnancy in September, Clint and Steffi have been hush about the rest of the journey, on social media. Nearly a month after their first announcement, Steffi shared a 30-second clip of a screen showing her first ultrasound scan on 12 weeks.

The loved-up couple is clearly proving to be one of Mzansi’s favourite couples with their public love and affection shown at all times. Picture: @steffionthebrink/IG Stories Recently, Steffi showed appreciation for her husband of six years when she wrote him a cute tribute on Instagram. She posted: “ H•U•S•B•A•N•D

#AppreciationPost I appreciate you so much, even though I say it less often than you do. You are HARDWORKING, always providing your best. You are so UNDERSTANDING of everyone else, you put yourself second, always very considerate. Your SAGE advice is such a blessing to us all. You listen, ponder and then respond. You often choose to help those in need, making your BENEVOLENCE stand out way above the ordinary. You are an ADMIRABLE individual because of the aura and multiple gifts you carry. Your NIMBLE mind astonishes many. Being able to learn your lines in the green room, yet still giving stellar performances. I seldom laugh because you are so witty and I take ages to catch a joke. (Haha, also in my defence- my sense of humor is not the greatest.) Lastly, you look sooooo DAPPER next to me. You clean up real good. My very own handsome. I love you my husband till death do us part.#TheBrinks #HusbandGoals #MyEverything“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink)